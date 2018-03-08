ROBSTOWN (Kiii News) — The Robstown community honored and remembered three of the victims in last week's tragic shooting during funeral services Friday.

Services were held in the Robstown High School auditorium for 40-year-old Roel Mireles, 60-year-old Thelma Montalvo and 13-year-old Isaiah Starry. All three were then laid to rest at Memorial Park.

A total of five lives were lost last Friday when police say 61-year-old Richard Starry shot and killed Mireles and Isaiah at the Starry residence before going to the Retama Manor nursing facility and killing Montalvo and his father, Ernest Starry. Police said Richard Starry then turned the gun on himself.

