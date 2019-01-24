CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A deputy U.S. Marshal who served the South Texas area for 17 years died Jan. 16 in Corpus Christi due to a medical condition.

45-year-old Norman D. Merkel was a 17-year veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service and served the Southern District of Texas. He was a supervisor in Corpus Christi and served as task commander of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force.

According to officials, Merkel died from a medical condition while he was in the fitness room of the federal courthouse in Corpus Christi. Security officers saw it happen and rendered aid, but Merkel died at the scene.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Merkel was a U.S. Army veteran who was honorably discharged from service. He worked as a deputy sheriff in McIntosh County, North Dakota, before entering the U.S. Marshals Service in February of 2001.

Funeral services have been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashley, North Dakota. A memorial service will also be held Saturday, Feb. 16, at Raisin L. Ranch in Victoria, Texas.