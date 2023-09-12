Funeral services set for young Robstown mother killed in wrong-way crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services have been set for Hayley Ramirez, a young Robstown mother who was killed in a wrong-way crash late August.
Texas DPS informed 3NEWS that Ramirez was driving down FM 624 around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 31 with her 1-year-old child in the car when the alleged wrong-way driver, identified as Valisios Talarantas, 22, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes crashed into the driver's side of Ramirez's car, where she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A public viewing will be held at Saxet Funeral Home on Sept. 12, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the service beginning at 6 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Memory Gardens.
Sr. Digital Content Producer Haley Williams contributed to this report.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when the next Starlink satellites will be visible over Corpus Christi
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Corpus Christi municipal court says more than 53,000 people have active warrants for misdemeanor violations
- Jose 'JJ' Falcon dies of bone cancer
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.