x
Funeral services set for young Robstown mother killed in wrong-way crash

A public viewing will be held at Saxet Funeral Home on Sept. 12, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Credit: Saxet Funeral Home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services have been set for Hayley Ramirez, a young Robstown mother who was killed in a wrong-way crash late August.

Texas DPS informed 3NEWS that Ramirez was driving down FM 624 around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 31 with her 1-year-old child in the car when the alleged wrong-way driver, identified as Valisios Talarantas, 22, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes crashed into the driver's side of Ramirez's car, where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A public viewing will be held at Saxet Funeral Home on Sept. 12, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the service beginning at 6 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Memory Gardens.

Sr. Digital Content Producer Haley Williams contributed to this report.

