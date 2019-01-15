CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ongoing partial government shutdown entered its 24th day Monday and some Coastal Bend workers facing furloughs are looking for part-time or temp work to help pay the bills.

Now one local employment agency is trying to keep up with the demand.

Federal workers really started to feel the pinch when they didn't get their paychecks on Friday. The government might be shut down, but their bills are still coming.

Phones have been ringing non-stop at Command Center, located on Ayers Street near Gollihar. The on-demand staffing company helps connects employers with people who are looking for work.

Branch Manager Patrick Cage said that in the last week he has seen an increase in people who have been calling in to ask about temp work. Many of them, he said, have been federal workers who have not been getting paid. Sometimes it's even their spouses who are looking to make some extra cash.

"They are trying to pay a phone bill, or a light bill. They are looking to get past the shock now that they didn't get paid on Friday," Cage said. "We have industrial, laundry services, warehousing, hospitality, event staff and much more. If there are any employers who want to help out, we are more than happy to accomodate."

Cage said people are paid on the same day they report to work, and workers can choose their hours -- days or nights. To apply, they just have to visit www.commandonline.com to fill out an application.

The company does do background checks. Cage said they pay depends on the job and can range from minimum wage to $14 and hour.