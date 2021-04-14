Island Report: Opportunities for keepsakes from the former Schlitterbahn site

Items still in the building, furnishings from the hotel rooms, including furniture, will be sold during a two day sale this Friday and Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The fences and signs are up in preparation for the demolition of the building at Waves Resort, but work came this week that there will be an opportunity to buy some of the fixtures still inside the building.

At first glance, it doesn't look like much has changed, but look a little closer and you see signs that demolition here is not far off. The site is locked down and while no announcement has been made the time is measured in weeks and not months.

On Wednesday, word came that items still in the building, furnishings from the hotel rooms, including furniture, will be sold during a two day sale this Friday and Saturday. It will not be an auction. The items will be priced and the doors open at 7:30 each day.

A separate sale will be announced in the near future for outdoor items at the park.

