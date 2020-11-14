Future Corpus Christi Police wrap up final day of professional and emergency driving training

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Future Corpus Christi police officers hit a practice lot to work on professional and emergency driving this week.
The cadets of the 79th police academy put in 56 hours of training behind the wheel. From driving the police units, getting comfortable and learn maneuvers.
The cadets wrapped up their final day of 'professional and emergency driving' training on Friday. Before they graduate, the cadets would have gone through a series of training before they graduate and become protectors of the community.
