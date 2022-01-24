Future of Bob Hall Pier up for discussion by County Commissioners

If approved the County will invest around $30 million on the project.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The future of Bob Hall Pier is up for discussion as County Commissioners and project leaders hold a townhall meeting.

The pier has been closed for construction since November of last year, as crews worked to demolition the severely damaged structure.

The County will be holding information sessions on the future of the pier Monday evening, and tomorrow morning. Some residents primarily use the pier for fishing before it was damaged by Hurricane Hanna in 2020. But now leaders feel that there is a way to utilize the pier to it's maximum potential.

According to Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, she along with others are excited to see the final results of what the pier has the potential to become.

"All of the commissioners have situational awareness to the slides that will be presented," Canales said. "And the great renderings people are going to be able to see. And it's exciting right? The County has dollars, certainly to appropriate and that there will be an opportunity to have input on the future of Bob Hall Pier."

Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney requested an analysis from the Nueces County Development Commission on the return of investment before the County spends nearly $30 million on the project.

"If we spend a little bit more on restaurants, and concessions and the pier what kind of revenue will that return for us to pay back those dollars throughout there," Chesney said. "I want the court to be able see all that and hear all that."

Chesney, along with others have high hopes that the pier will have many new features to make the investment an exciting experience.

"I'm going to be strongly advocating for spending significantly a lot more to make this a game-changing, life-changing experience in Nueces County," Chesney said.

There will be an in person town hall meeting at 6 p.m. tonight, and tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. The meetings will be located at the Padre Island Baptist Church.

The event times are as follows:

Monday, Jan. 24th: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25th: 10:00 a.m.

You can find a link to join at futurebobhallpier.com

An in person town hall meeting will be happening at the same time at the Padre Island Baptist Church, 14253 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX.

Feel free to mail your comments to 901 Leopard, Room 303.11, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401

Or you can call and email organizers at:

Judge Barbara Canales 361-888-0263 Barbara.Canales@nuecesco.com

Commissioner Brent Chesney 361-888-0268 Brent.Chesney1@nuecesco.com

