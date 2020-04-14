PORTLAND, Texas — Gregory-Portland Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Clore will be retiring from his role at the district as of Dec. 31, 2020.

The G-PISD Board of Trustees reviewed Dr. Clore's resignation during a special called meeting Monday and, after a unanimous vote to accept his resignation, the Trustees thanked him for his years of service.

Dr. Clore took on the role of superintendent for G-PISD back in June of 2001. When he retires, he will have served the district for 19 years.

Before serving at G-PISD, Clore worked as superintendent for the George West and Columbus independent school districts, and before that he served in roles such as central office administrator, principal and teacher. Upon his retirement, Clore will have served 47 years as an educator.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: