Agua Dulce gameroom bust sees 3 employees arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit raided the Lucky Lodge Gameroom in Agua Dulce Thursday.
35 people were inside when law officials went inside the gameroom. 50 gaming devices were also discovered.
Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit Supervisor Mike Tamez told 3NEWS the raid was just one of several other busts made this week.
"I can promise you this, if you are a game room owner, I'm going to beg you to not be paying out cash. It's against the law and so many people they misinterpret the regulations," he said.
Three employees were arrested on charges of gambling promotion and engaging in criminal activity.
