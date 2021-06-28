Games of Texas coming to Corpus Christi

Sports will include baseball, beach volleyball, boxing, disc golf, flag football, golf, pickleball, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track & field and water polo.

The Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF) Games of Texas are coming to Corpus Christi July 29 through August 1!

The City was selected to initially host the Games of Texas in the summers of 2020 and 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the games were postponed in 2020, and the games were rescheduled for 2021 and 2022.

"Corpus Christi is proud to welcome amateur athletes and Olympic hopefuls from across the State to our beautiful City. I look forward to watching these athletes in action at various events and invite you to join me," said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo.

Featured sports will include baseball, beach volleyball, boxing, disc golf, flag football, golf, pickleball, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track & field and water polo.

The Games of Texas is the State's annual championship for sports. Athletes and teams that win the State finals are then allowed to advance to the national competition. The event was established by TAAF in 1986, making it the oldest and largest sporting event in Texas. The Games of Texas brings 10,000 athletes from 17 regions across Texas to compete in the sport of their choice.

For more information about the games, go to www.taaf.com. For visitor information, call toll-free 1-800-766-2322 or go to Visit Corpus Christi.

For the event, registration details, sponsorship, or volunteer information, call 361-826-3460.

