Garbage pick up to continue despite Tropical Storm Nicholas

Garbage pick up is not expected to be impacted by the tropical storm, but the City of Corpus Christi has provided useful tips to ensure collections run smoothly

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a City press release, Tropical Storm Nicholas is not expected to impact waste collection in the Coastal Bend.

The storm is predicted to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain, beginning tomorrow, Monday, September 13, with landfall expected along the Texas Gulf Coast on Tuesday.

While garbage pick up is still slated to go on as scheduled, the City of Corpus Christi has provided useful tips to ensure waste collection runs smoothly.

Wait to set out carts until the morning of collection.

Set out carts before 7:30 a.m.

Do NOT place carts in flood-prone areas such as street gutters.

Place carts in the area behind the curb, but do NOT block sidewalks

block sidewalks Remember, all lids must be closed. Do NOT overfill carts