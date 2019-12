CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you typically get your garbage and recycled items picked up on Wednesdays, heads up: The City of Corpus Christi is rescheduling trash pickup due to the holidays.

Rather than pickup up garbage and recyclables on Christmas Day, City crews will be collecting those items on Saturday, Dec. 28.

This change will only affect residents whose regularly scheduled garbage pickup day is Wednesday.

