CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What has 68-thousand computer-controlled led lights, 10 inflatables, and a handcrafted nativity scene?

Well, if you haven't guessed it, it's the annual Garcia Holiday Light Show.

It's located on Austin street near south Alameda.

The mastermind behind it all, Gabriel Garcia, started the show in 2017 with only a few strings of lights, but over the years, it's developed into a more elaborate display.

"Underneath our lighted driveway, you can find our large red mailbox for letters to Santa, kids or parents can drop off letters and we're actually sending them to the north pole and making sure Santa clause gets them and he's going to be replying to you," said Gabriel Garcia.

The show runs until January 5th, and showtimes are Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. Also, on Friday through Saturday 6 p.m. through 11 p.m.

You can also follow the light show on Facebook for more details.

