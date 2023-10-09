Jeff Bagwell to step up to the plate for the Children's Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend

The event will take place from 6 to 9p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Ortiz Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Children's Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend will be hosting their 2nd annual Garden of Hope Gala from 6 to 9p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Ortiz Center.

The night hosted by our very own Chief Meteorologist, Alan Holt will include dinner, live and silent auctions and a visit from guest speaker Houston Astros Hall of Famer, Jeff Bagwell.

The event will raise money for the organization to continue their mission to protect, restore and transform the lives and futures of children who have experienced abuse and their families.

Tickets and sponsorships are available at (361)-855-9058 or online here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!