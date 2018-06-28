Garden Senior Center on Wednesday celebrated being forever young.

Marcelene Mardis is 98 going on 99, and she isn't the one being taken care of at the center she is the one who takes care of people.

As organizers celebrated those, who have made it to 90 years old or over they made sure to focus on Mardis.

"Rather than sit and look at the rest of the world doing something," Mardis said. "This is great. I never dreamed I would be here."

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event.

According to organizers they honored 46 senior center members who go to eight senior centers.

