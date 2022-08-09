Gas line hit in Alice, traffic re-routed as crews repaired the leak

A contractor reportedly hit a gas line on the street corner of 6th and Presnall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some drivers in the Alice area may have encountered a detour Thursday night after a gas break.

The Alice Police Department was on site to direct traffic as energy crews worked to repair the leak.

