Gas line hit in Alice, traffic re-routed as crews repaired the leak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some drivers in the Alice area may have encountered a detour Thursday night after a gas break.
A contractor reportedly hit a gas line on the street corner of 6th and Presnall.
The Alice Police Department was on site to direct traffic as energy crews worked to repair the leak.
