Corpus Christi sets record for gas prices Friday morning

A gallon of regular unleaded gas is sitting at $4.28 in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi set a new record high in gas prices on Friday morning.

AAA Texas said a gallon of regular unleaded gas is sitting at $4.28 in Corpus Christi. Diesel is at $4.99.

Daniel Armbruster with AAA said a number of factors are playing a role in the higher prices, including high demand for crude oil. He said the prices could get even higher for the summer driving months here in the Lone Star State.

"$5 gas is not out the realm of possibility for some drivers. So, certainly, its looking this summer is going to be very expense when it comes to gas prices," said Armbruster.

According to Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, the Russian war with Ukraine is still having long lasting effects on Texas as a global partner.

"Even though Texas does have a tremendous amount of assets, oil is traded on a global basis and around the world people are looking for it," Staples said. "And all of these policy decisions, the bad thing is, it's been exacerbated because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

Experts said those prices will go back down if industry leadership can step up and regain investor confidence.

"In order for the prices to get back to the levels that they need to be, we need policies, we need American energy leadership to be unleashed so that this industry can have the certainty that the investments that are made can be recouped over time."