Gas prices highest since Great Recession, near $4 in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Filling up at the pump is getting more painful by the day.

Gas prices are quickly moving toward $4 a gallon in Corpus Christi. At Kostoryz and Holly, we found the price for one gallon of regular unleaded for $3.99.

Gas prices have surged across the country due to the Russian war on Ukraine and sanctions spoil Russia's ability to export crude oil, AAA reports.

This week, the national average price of gasoline reached $4 per gallon in the U.S. for the first time since 2008 during the Great Recession. The price of gas is also just 10 cents lower than the all-time record of $4.103 per gallon, GasBuddy reports.

The price for gasoline sat under $3 per gallon until 2021, surging for the first time since 2014.

Experts at GasBuddy expect the gasoline prices will continue to soar even through the summer.

AAA reports an increase in the demand for gas mixed with a reduction in total supply is contributing to the increase in prices. However, the increasing oil prices "continue to play a leading role in pushing prices higher."

