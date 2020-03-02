CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A well known Corpus Christi nightspot is closing its doors this week after being open for seven years.

Gators Sports Bar on SPID will be closing, but the owner says don't count them out.

According to co-owner and operator Robert Garcia, have been stopping by to purchase bits and pieces of the bar.

"There has been an outpour of people asking if they can buy just certain things off the wall, memorabilia. Some very weird things, and we're going to open it up to the public. If they want to come in, we're going to go ahead and get rid of the stuff. Hopefully they'll put it in their house and keep the memory alive from this location," Garcia said.

The furniture store Rooms To Go has purchased the Gators Sports Bar property.

