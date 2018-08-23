Corpus Christi (KIII News) — School districts in San Patricio County got a significant boost Wednesday from Gulf Coast Growth ventures to help students fulfill their dreams of technical careers.

Thanks to a $100,000 donation, seven school districts will be able to develop career and technical programs for students to take dual credit courses.

The program is a partnership between the districts and Del Mar College and the San Patricio County workforce development consortium.

Currently, more than 1,700 students are enrolled in the program to help educate students and keep them here in the Coastal Bend workforce.

"45 this is very exciting, it's wonderful to see all of the leadership across the county come together and celebrate this fabulous donation...to the school districts in San Patricio County," said Lenora Keys, Vice President for Workforce Development at Del Mar College.

Representatives with Del Mar College said they are working to expand the program to all of the Coastal Bend.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII