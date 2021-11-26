Gearing up for Small Business Saturday: Hamlin Fountain and Gifts

Many businesses in the Coastal Bend, like Hamlin, are looking forward to folks shopping small for Christmas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Small Business Saturday is a nationwide event, which urges people to do their shopping local. That means tomorrow, don't think big box, think mom-and-pop.

Hamlin Pharmacy is the place to go to find the best burger in town and some great deals on holiday gifts you won't find anywhere else.

The shoppers 3News spoke with inside Hamlin Pharmacy said small businesses simply are the best way to go during the holidays.

“This is a very unique place,” Janie Hernandez said. “We've been here a couple of times before and we know this is a unique place, a small business. You're not going to find this stuff in the mall. This is where you're going to find it; I recommend it for everyone."

Hernandez came down from San Antonio to do some shopping. We found her in Hamlin because she supports local stores like this one, and is hoping others will do the same on Small Business Saturday.

“We support our family and the small businesses,” Hernandez said. “Locally, small businesses are big businesses, that's what I see. It supports families, it supports the community as well.

Karen Nicholson now runs her family business, which first opened way back in 1960. There's no longer a pharmacy in operation, but the grill still makes the best hamburgers in town. She also does seem have those unique gifts that people can only find here. She's hoping to see a lot of shoppers doing their holiday shopping on the Small Business Saturday event.

"American Express started it in 2010 as a way to remind people to shop small and to remind people of everything small businesses do for their communities,” Nicholson said. “And two-thirds of people interviewed said they really wanted to shop at small businesses and $.67 out of every dollar stays here in our area."

So, if you're looking to find a great deal this holiday season, then you might check out your local stores, like Hamlin.

The shelves are stocked and when you're done shopping you can sit down at the grill and order up some food. You'll also be ensuring that more of the dollars you're spending are staying right here in town.

