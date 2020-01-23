CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation invited local business people to learn about future economic opportunities in the Corpus Christi area.

Keynote speaker Pete Zeihan talked to the lunchtime crowd at the Ortiz Center about the changing global economy.

Zeihan is a geopolitical strategist and says it is just a fancy name for someone who helps interpret how the world works.

The topic for Zeihan was the future of industrial and manufacturing space and all the opportunities that await Corpus Christi in the future.

"We're in the midst of one of the greatest periods of changes in 70 years arguable the last 500 and everything that we're seeing from the changes in the way we manufacture things to the way we use energy, it all benefits this region. The only question is how much of the success does corpus want to participate in," Zeihan said.

