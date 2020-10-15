Judge allows public viewing of previous George Floyd arrest video, still considering as evidence

Written rulings on additional motions are still possible Thursday.

In a brief hearing Thursday, a Hennepin County judge denied a state motion to block public access to body-worn camera video of a previous George Floyd arrest, after the judge said he does not see the video as prejudicial.

"It is one small piece of evidence that shows us what everybody already knows. George Floyd was arrested on another occasion," Judge Peter Cahill said in a hearing Thursday.

While the video can be made public, the judge is still considering whether he will allow it at trial.

Earl Gray, attorney for former Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane, is seeking to include the video of Floyd's 2019 arrest to be allowed as evidence as part of Lane's motion to dismiss the charges against him. In an earlier court filing, Gray argued Floyd's behavior in the 2019 video was similar to his behavior to his arrest in May 2020 before his death.

In court Thursday, Gray argued that prosecutors were seeking a similar inclusion of past histories in the trial, by including the former officers' past actions in the state's motion seeking greater potential sentences.

Regarding the public release of the video, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank said he wanted the 2019 arrest video restricted from public viewing through the trial and any appeals, fearing it could taint potential jurors.

An attorney representing Twin Cities media also argued in favor of video's release.

Additional written rulings are possible in the case Thursday, after the judge previously set a self-imposed Oct. 15 deadline to decide on several motions, including a change of venue.

Attorneys are expected in a Hennepin County courtroom on Thursday afternoon to present their arguments about evidence in the trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death in May. Video of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck was seen around the world, and prompted days of unrest in the Twin Cities.

Co-defendants J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The four defendants are not required to be in the courtroom for Thursday's hearing.

Earl Gray, attorney for Lane, wants video of a May 2019 arrest of George Floyd to be allowed as evidence in Lane's motion to dismiss the charges against him. Gray argues Floyd's behavior in the 2019 video is similar to his behavior in the May 2020 arrest where Floyd was killed.

Judge Peter Cahill had set Oct. 15 as a personal deadline to rule on several other motions made during a September hearing, including the possibility of moving the trial out of Hennepin County.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse will be providing updates from the courthouse.