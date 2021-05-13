x
George Floyd family attorney Ben Crump sits down with 3News' Joe Gazin to talk racism, justice and equality

Following a fiery lunchtime speech at the Ortiz Center, where Crump urged the audience to stand up to injustice, he sat down for an interview with Joe Gazin.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Minneapolis Wednesday, the judge in the George Floyd case ruled that prosecutors proved their argument that former police officer Derek Chauvin acted  with "particular cruelty" in Floyd's murder. Judge Cahill ruled that there were aggravating factors that will allow for an even tougher sentence when Chauvin is sentenced next month. 

Some legal experts are predicting Chauvin will receive about a 40-year prison sentence.  

Ben Crump, the lead attorney representing George Floyd's family, was in Corpus Christi when that announcement was made. Crump, who also represents the family of Breonna Taylor and many others who have been in similar situations, was in town to speak with local attorneys at a Law Day Luncheon at the Ortiz Center.  

Following a fiery lunchtime speech, where Crump urged the audience to stand up to injustice, he sat down for a one-on-one interview with Joe Gazin. 

