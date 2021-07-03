George Floyd's family celebrates police reform bill, looks ahead to trial

The sweeping police reform bill would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants in some cases.

HOUSTON — George Floyd’s family is celebrating a big win this week after House lawmakers passed a police reform bill on Wednesday.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would bring big changes to policing.

“It took the world to stand still through COVID to witness what we see as minorities in this country," said Rodney Floyd, George’s brother.

More than nine months later, his family feels like they’re one step closer to making it happen.

“He told me time and time, ‘My name will ring bells all around the world.’ I never thought it would be just like this," said Floyd’s brother Philonise.

“I just want to say I love you, and this will embody my brother‘s spirit," said his sister, LaTanya Floyd.

The sweeping police reform bill would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants in some cases. It also prohibits racial profiling and would end qualified immunity for officers which protects them from civil suits.

Floyd’s family is now urging the Senate to push the bill forward.

“Not just for my brother, for anybody else who has to go through this," Philonise said. "It shouldn’t be any more tragedies. This should be the last one. But I thought after my brother was taken it wouldn’t be any more of this. But it’s not changed.”

Floyd’s family said nothing will bring him back, but they vow to honor his daughter’s words that her dad was going to change the world.