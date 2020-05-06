KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M Kingsville released a statement on Twitter today responding to complaints about an offensive post on social media. University administrators said the tweet was written by a student last fall and was retweeted several times yesterday.

"We want to continue hearing from students so that we can address their concerns," Assistant VP of Student Affairs Kristen Compary said. "We want people to feel safe on this campus and to feel like their concerns are heard and that we're supporting them and that we're addressing those concerns. We certainly don't want there to be an environment where people feel silenced. That's not what this time in our history is all about."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: