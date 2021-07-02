Giant street mural dedicated to George Floyd, Black Lives Matter movement painted in front of Yates HS

Yates High School is Floyd's alma mater.

HOUSTON — A giant street mural dedicated to George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement was unveiled Saturday in front of Floyd’s alma mater, Jack Yates High School.

The massive mural, which reads “BLACK LIVES MATTER” and has a painted portrait of Floyd’s old football jersey, spans about two blocks on Alabama Street.

“It means a lot for me to come out here and show love and support for my father,” said Floyd’s son at the mural unveiling.

The artist who designed the mural said the tribute was personal for him.

“These three words are not only for the people that don’t think Black Lives Matter but also for us too. It’s an anchor for us to unify.”