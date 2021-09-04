Live: Medical examiners testify in what could be 'most important day' of Derek Chauvin trial

A forensic pathologist told the jury Friday morning that the primary mechanism of George Floyd's death was the officers' restraint.

Friday, April 9

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker to testify Friday

Forensic pathologist Dr. Lindsey Thomas, who helped train Dr. Baker, takes the stand first

Dr. Thomas interprets Baker's autopsy: 'The activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr. Floyd's death.'

Medical expert: 'Mr. Floyd died from positional asphyxia, which is a fancy way of saying he died because he had no oxygen left in his body.'

Dr. Martin Tobin said Floyd died from low levels of oxygen, caused by three things: prone position, handcuffs and Derek Chauvin's knee

A forensic toxicologist who tested Floyd's blood testified about fentanyl, meth levels

The prosecution will finish its second week of calling witnesses in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Friday, with the Hennepin County medical examiner expected to take the stand.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in George Floyd's death. Bystander and police camera video showed Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on May 25, 2020.

Week one was largely dominated by emotional bystander testimony, from the people who said they tried to convince Chauvin to lift his knee off of Floyd. The prosecution began calling experts on use of force next, and now they have shifted to medical experts who can testify about Floyd's cause of death.

A key part of defense attorney Eric Nelson's strategy is to convince the jury that other factors, such as pre-existing medical conditions and the presence of fentanyl and meth in his system, caused Floyd's death.

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, who performed Floyd's autopsy, is expected to take the stand Friday. He ruled Floyd's cause of death to be "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." Attorney Doug Kelley, who is serving as a trial expert from KARE 11, said Friday could be "the most important day of the trial," as Nelson drew his opening statement "right from the pages of the autopsy report and the other things that Baker said."

The prosecution first called Dr. Lindsey Thomas, who helped train Baker and has performed about 5,000 autopsies. Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell asked her to explain Floyd's autopsy to the jury.

"The point is that it's due to law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," she said. "What it means to me is that the activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr. Floyd's death."

In a key statement for the prosecution, Thomas also said she ruled out drug overdose as a potential cause of death in her analysis.

Thursday the jury heard from two medical experts, a renowned expert on breathing and a doctor who trains police officers on asphyxial death. They testified that Floyd died from low oxygen levels caused by the police restraint. The jury also heard about the drugs in Floyd's system, fentanyl and a "very low dose" of methamphetamine.

Friday, April 9

9:25 a.m.

The state called forensic pathologist Dr. Lindsey Thomas as the first witness of the day Friday. Thomas has worked with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office and helped to train Dr. Andrew Baker, who performed Floyd's autopsy.

Thomas explained the process of a medical examination to the jury, telling them that the person's history and what they were doing before they died are important to consider as well as the physical exam. Dr. Thomas told prosecutor Jerry Blackwell that she has performed about 5,000 autopsies, and has testified in court "probably 100 times."

She said she did not ask to be paid by the state.

"I knew this was going to be important and I felt like I had something to offer and I wanted to do what I could to help explain what I think happened," she said.

Thomas said she reviewed all the medical examiner materials, Floyd's medical records, interviews and videos of Floyd's restraint. "I've never had a case like this, that had such thorough documentation of the terminal events," she said.

She said she agrees with Baker's assessment of the cause of death: "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

"In this case I believe the primary mechanism of death is asphyxia, or low oxygen," she said.

Dr. Thomas explained that "cardiopulmonary arrest" is the heart stopping, which is the way most people die. She said this would be differentiated from a sudden heart attack.

"The point is that it's due to law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," she said.

Blackwell asked Dr. Thomas to tell the jury what the cause of death listed on the autopsy means.

"What it means to me is that the activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr. Floyd's death," she said.

Dr. Thomas said in the videos of the prone restraint, she watched Floyd breathing and speaking until "over time you can see that his breathing is getting more and more difficult, and he's saying less and less."

"And then about halfway through the whole restraint subdual compression process, he stops breathing," she said. "Well, he first stops speaking entirely."

Shortly after that she said Floyd starts "twitching" in what she views as an anoxic seizure, an involuntary reaction to the brain not getting enough oxygen. She said then the subdual continues for "many minutes more" even after officers find there is no pulse.

"At that point his heart has also stopped," she said.

Blackwell asked Thomas about the section of Floyd's death certificate that lists "other contributing conditions," which included arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication, and recent methamphetamine use.

She said forensic pathologists use the death certificate for public health purposes as well. She said that portion gives the medical examiner a chance to list conditions that were present at the time of death, but that the medical examiner doesn't believe are directly responsible for the death.

Thomas said in her opinion, Floyd's death does not fit the type of death that would result from any of those "contributing conditions," including heart disease, fentanyl or meth intoxication.

Thomas added that in her analysis, she ruled out drug overdose as a cause of death.

Thursday, April 8

Dr. Martin Tobin is a pulmonologist who testified on the stand for around five hours, explaining to the jury that he believed Floyd's death was caused by a lack of oxygen due to his restraint by Derek Chauvin and two other former Minneapolis police officers.

Using numerous visual aids, Dr. Tobin showed the jury in detail how the prone restraint, the handcuffs and Derek Chauvin's knee all worked together to deprive Floyd of oxygen.

He emphasized that the phrase "If you can speak, you can breathe" is a "dangerous mantra." He said a healthy person without Floyd's medical conditions "would have died as a result of what he was subjected to."

Another doctor spoke to the jury on Thursday, Dr. William Smock. He is an emergency medical physician with a specialty in forensic medicine. Smock is an expert in asphyxial death, teaches medical students, paramedics and police officers, and gives trainings all over the country.

Smock is also a police surgeon with the Louisville Police Department, where he goes with SWAT teams on raids.

When asked by prosecutor Jerry Blackwell for his opinion on George Floyd's death, Smock said that "Mr. Floyd died from positional asphyxia, which is a fancy way of saying he died because he had no oxygen left in his body."

In his testimony, he also spoke about the 10 signs of the "controversial" diagnosis of excited delirium, and why he did not believe Floyd was showing any of them.

Smock formed his opinion after the state paid him to to review videos, reports and thousands of pages of documents related to George Floyd's death.

Forensic toxicologist Daniel Isenschmid was also on the stand Thursday. He works at NMS Labs, which processed the pills found in the cars on the scene of Floyd's arrest. They also tested George Floyd's blood and urine, sent to them by Hennepin County during the autopsy.

Isenschmid said the "most notable findings" in Floyd's blood were the presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The meth level of 19 nanograms per milliliter found in Floyd's blood was consistent with one prescription dose, and Isenschmid said he would consider it a "very low" dose.

Isenschmid also testified that norfentanyl was found, which is the substance that's produced as the body breaks down fentanyl. That level was 5.6 nanograms per milliliter, Isenschmid said.

"It shows that some of the fentanyl was metabolized to norfentanyl," he said. "It basically shows that when we see very recent deaths with fentanyl, we frequently see fentanyl with no norfentanyl whatsoever," he said.