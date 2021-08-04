Live: Breathing expert testifies that George Floyd died from a 'low level of oxygen'

Dr. Martin Tobin, a renowned expert on the lungs and breathing, said his medical opinion is that Floyd died from low oxygen caused by shallow breathing.

State moves on from use-of-force experts, turns to medical testimony

Renowned breathing expert testifies that George Floyd died from 'low level of oxygen' caused by 'shallow breaths.'

Prosecutor indicates Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker will testify Friday

Defense attorney suggested Floyd says 'I ate too many drugs' in body camera video

After listening to longer video clip, BCA agent believed Floyd said 'I ain't do no drugs'

BCA agents questioned about drugs in vehicles at scene, not found until second round of searches

LAPD sergeant testified as an expert witness: 'No force should have been used once he was in that position.'

After several days of hearing from law enforcement and expert witnesses about Derek Chauvin's use of force against George Floyd, and drugs found at the scene, the jury will be presented with medical evidence and testimony about Floyd's cause of death.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in Floyd's death.

Prosecutors called Dr. Martin Tobin to the stand on Thursday morning. A doctor based in Chicago, Tobin is a renowned expert on breathing. He told the jury that he was not paid for his testimony, which is not the norm with expert witnesses.

Tobin gave his medical opinion to the jury: "Mr. Floyd died from a low level of oxygen. ... The cause of the low level of oxygen was shallow breathing. Small breaths."

Before the jury came in Thursday, the state indicated to the judge and the defense that they will call Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, who performed George Floyd's autopsy, to the stand Friday.

In the courtroom Wednesday, much of the testimony from expert witnesses focused around Floyd's possible drug use prior to his arrest by former officer Chauvin on May 25, 2020.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson introduced a new element to the trial on Wednesday, by suggesting that George Floyd said the words "I ate too many drugs" while he was being restrained by police.

When LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger was on the stand as the prosecution's expert witness on police use of force, the defense asked him to confirm that was what Floyd had said. The officer testified he could not understand what was said based on the police body camera footage.

The defense also played the video for another witness, the lead BCA agent in charge of the investigation into Floyd's death. Special Agent James Reyerson agreed with the defense that it sounded like Floyd was saying "I ate too many drugs."

After a break in the courtroom, prosecutors called Reyerson back to the stand to watch a longer version of that video clip where the officers' preceding comments can be heard. Reyerson said in context, it sounds like Floyd is saying "I ain't do no drugs."

George Floyd's words are not recorded in the official transcript of the body camera video. Prior to the comment by Floyd, the officers were discussing that they believed Floyd was high, and that they found a pipe.

LIVE UPDATES

Thursday, April 8

9:20 a.m.

The prosecution called Dr. Martin Tobin to the stand as its first witness of the day Thursday. Tobin is a physician specializing in pulmonary and critical care medicine in Chicago. Pulmonology is the study of the lungs, Tobin explained to the jury when he took the stand.

Tobin is a renowned expert on breathing. Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell spent some time talking through his credentials for the jury.

Dr. Tobin has been an expert witness in medical malpractice suits, he said, but never in a criminal case. He said he has been in court about 50 times.

Tobin said he is not being paid by the prosecution. "I thought I might have some knowledge that would be helpful to explain how Mr. Floyd died," he said. Because he has never testified in this type of case, he said, he did not "wish to be paid."

Blackwell asked Tobin his medical opinion on Floyd's cause of death.

"Mr. Floyd died from a low level of oxygen, and this caused damage to his brain that we see and it also caused a PEA arrhythmia that caused his heart to stop," he said. "The cause of the low level of oxygen was shallow breathing. Small breaths."

Tobin said that Floyd was taking "shallow breaths that weren't able to carry the air through his lungs down to the essential areas of the lungs that get oxygen into the blood and get rid of the carbon dioxide."

Dr. Tobin said he watched videos of Floyd's restraint hundreds of times. Prosecutors showed the jury an artist's rendering of the restraint to better show the positions of the three officers holding him down.

"Mr. Chauvin's left knee is virtually on the neck for the vast majority of the time," Tobin said. "It's more than 90% of the time by my calculations."

9:15 a.m.

The judge briefly went over legal issues with the defense and prosecution before the jury came in to hear more testimony.

At that time prosecutor Jerry Blackwell indicated the state will call Dr. Andrew Baker to the stand on Friday. Baker is the Hennepin County Medical Examiner who performed the autopsy on George Floyd.

Wednesday, April 7

The defense made a point of questioning BCA agents James Reyerson and McKenzie Anderson about the pills found in the Mercedes SUV Floyd was in before he was arrested, and in the squad car officers tried to detain him in. Drugs were not retrieved from the vehicles until a second search of each, one of which was prompted by the defense.

A forensic chemist, Susan Neith from NMS Labs also took the stand, saying that the fentanyl levels found in the pills were normal, but the methamphetamine levels were much lower than what she usually sees.

In the tablet found in the squad car, she said the fentanyl was less than 1% and the methamphetamine purity was 2.9%.

"Generally we see higher levels in methamphetamine samples that I have tested," she said. "Majority of the time I see 90 to 100% methamphetamine."