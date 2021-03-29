Live: Opening statements begin in the trial of Derek Chauvin

Prosecutors will lay out their case in the trial of Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday, March 29

Opening statements will be heard from the prosecution

The defense is not required to make an opening statement

15th 'temporary alternate' juror dismissed

First witnesses may be called to the stand

Minneapolis announces plans for more 911 operators, city safety plan

Monday morning the prosecution team from the state of Minnesota will present their case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin faces three charges, second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in May 2020.

During opening statements, the prosecutors will explain to the court why they filed these charges, what the three felony counts mean, and their plan for proving that the accused is guilty of the charges.

After the state makes their opening remarks, the defense will have an opportunity to make statements as well, though they are not required to at this point in the trial. Following open statements, the prosecution will call their first witnesses to the stand, followed by cross-examination from the defense.

Both sides have hundreds of potential witnesses to choose from, with many people appearing on the lists of both the prosecution and defense. It is unknown if Derek Chauvin will testify.

The trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd begins with opening statements this morning in Minneapolis. KARE 11 will broadcast the entire trial live on TV and the web -- here are ways for you to watch.https://t.co/cFoVACuYn4 — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 29, 2021

9:25 a.m.

Judge Cahill welcomed the jury for the Derek Chauvin trial by saying "You'll be the judge of the facts, and I'll be the judge of the law."

Cahill went on to give the jurors instructions that will help them parse through the upcoming weeks of witness testimony and evidence.

He reminded jurors of their responsibility to filter out any outside information about the case.

"You should avoid all news if possible," Cahill said. "But at the very least, you should avoid coverage of this case."

Kind of remarkable that the jurors are still allowed to use social media (but cannot post about the case and should avoid news about this case.) — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 29, 2021

9 a.m.

Before opening statements got underway on Monday, prosecutor Matthew Frank made a motion to clarify that the defense cannot share anything about George Floyd's "subjective state of mind" in opening statements.

Frank said the prosecution foresees a "potential problem" if the defense brings up the idea of Floyd resisting arrest. The prosecution acknowledged that the same rule will apply to their own opening statement.

"I essentially agree," defense attorney Eric Nelson said. "We're stating the objective observations of the police officers and the people who were there." He said he knows that Floyd's "subjective internal process is off-limits."

Judge Peter Cahill said statements like "he appeared to not be complying" are admissible, but "he was resisting" is not.

Prosecution is making a motion -- they don't want the defense to say anything during opening statements claiming George Floyd wanted to resist arrest. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 29, 2021

Ahead of the motion, Cahill dismissed the 15th juror, a white man in his 20s. He was a "temporary alternate" in case any of the other 14 jurors did not make it Monday morning.

Lee Hutton, an attorney who is offering context on the trial for KARE 11, said he believes that the jury is "very diverse."

"We all have biases," he said. "And that's not necessarily a bad thing, it's just kind of what our experiences are in the world."

Hutton said generally jurors tend to be older, but there are several people in their 20s and 30s on this jury. He pointed out that the younger the person, the more accepting they were of the phrase "Black Lives Matter."

While four jurors identify as Black, two of those people are immigrants. Hutton said those people represent very different backgrounds.

"The attorneys are very well-versed that they may have different cultural understandings," he said.

While he as an African American man with parents who grew up in Jim Crow may have one view, Hutton said, an African immigrant who came to the U.S. for a better life may have another.

8:45 a.m.

Saying it should not be a difficult trial, the lead attorney for the family of George Floyd said it's time for "whole justice," something that Black Americans deserve and traditionally have not had.

"This case is not hard," said attorney Ben Crump, surrounded by his legal team, Floyd's family members and civil rights legend the Rev. Al Sharpton, "when you watch the torture video of George Floyd... Derek Chauvin should be held criminally liable for the death of George Floyd. We have every right to get whole justice, civil justice and criminal justice."

Earlier this month, the Floyd family settled a civil suit with the city of Minneapolis for a record $27 million.

Crump told reporters and a gathered crowd that Chauvin's defense team is preparing to assassinate Floyd's character and claim that it was a drug overdose that killed him, not Chauvin's conduct.

"What killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force," Crump insisted.

"Mechanical asphyxiation by homicide," added his associate Tony Romanucci.

Attorney Crump addressing opening arguments starting today. Says “George Floyd is not on trial, #DerekChauvin is.” @kare11 pic.twitter.com/qD6Oiin2r1 — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) March 29, 2021

Rev. Sharpton said this case is about a man who was lynched using a knee, and voiced his opinion that the outcome will speak volumes about justice for Black people across the U.S.

"Make no mistake about it, Chauvin is in the courtroom, but America is on trial... that's why we're here," Sharpton said.

After members of Floyd's family spoke, they took a knee in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Chauvin is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck in a bystander video.

Sunday, March 28

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people marched in the streets of Minneapolis, calling for justice for George Floyd in the hours before Chauvin's trial.

Later Sunday evening, George Floyd's family joined Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump at a prayer vigil and rally beginning at Greater Friendship Missionary Church in Minneapolis.

"The United States' ability to deal with police accountability is on trial," Sharpton told a large group of assembled news media before the vigil.

George Floyd's brother, Philonise, was among the many relatives in attendance.

"[Chauvin] took the soul out of my brother's body, as he begged for his mama. He said, 'tell my kids I love them.' No man should have to do that," Philonise Floyd said. "I need justice for George. We need a conviction."

Ben Crump, along with other attorneys and the family of George Floyd plan to hold a press conference Monday morning at 8 a.m. outside of the Hennepin County Courthouse. Following their statements, they plan to take a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds, close to the amount of time Chauvin held his knee to George Floyd's neck.

Over the weekend the city of Minneapolis announced they would be increasing the number of 911 operators in emergency call centers, and implementing a plan called Operation Safety Net to protect the community in case of unrest around the trial.

Court is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday.