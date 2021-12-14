George Lopez comedy tour will visit Corpus Christi in February of 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Comedian George Lopez will be visiting the American Bank Center on his comedy tour this upcoming February.
Lopez was last in Corpus Christi back in 2019 and tickets for his show will go on sale this Friday.
Lopez, one of the top five highest-grossing comedians in the world, is bringing his "OMG Hi!" comedy tour to the ABC.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, December 17th.
