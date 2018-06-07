Corpus Christi (KIIi news) — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush toured five apartment complexes in the Coastal Bend Friday that are receiving government recovery funds.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, recovery efforts continue throughout the affected cities. That includes Rockport and Refugio, two cities with apartments that will receive recovery money from the government.

"The State of Texas will remain committed and we'll see this through 'til the end," Bush said.

Bush toured five apartment complexes left abandoned after Hurricane Harvey. Among them were the Oak Harbor Apartments and Refugio Apartments.

Property Manager Bobby Daniel is in charge of renovating the Oak Harbor Apartments in Rockport. He said the complex was underinsured by the previous owner but with government funding he and his team plan on returning the apartments back to normal.

"It was definitely hit hard during the storm. Lost all the roofs on every building, so everything's soaked," Daniel said.

The apartments housed dozens of low-income families who left and haven't returned. Daniel hopes their quick renovation will bring people back to Rockport, adding to the revitalization of the city.

"We can put it back together," Daniel added.

Bush met with City officials to talk about the importance of the recovery efforts funded by the government. He said the $13 dollars is coming from leftover U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds and Governor Greg Abbott in partnership with the Texas Congress.

"We're excited about completing the FEMA mission now and the HUD mission, but a long way to go," Bush said.

After Rockport, Bush met with Misty Randall in Refugio. She manages the Refugio Apartments, which housed 88 low-income families before the hurricane.

"Coming back was just devastation of course," Randall said.

She walked Bush and his staff through the rundown complex, but in a matter of nine months, the apartments will look brand-new.

"It's going to extend the life of these apartments another you know, 30 years. I think the community's going to feel a lot better about the place. They just want to see hammers swinging," Randall said.

As for the Oak Harbor Apartments, Daniel estimates they will finish renovations in four-five months. He said to check the website constantly for updates on moving in.

Bush said the resilience of the Coastal Bend communities has made the recovery process go by quicker.

"There's a new community and stronger community that comes back," Bush said.

