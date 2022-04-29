x
George Strait is coming to Fort Worth for a special concert event. Here's how to get tickets

The country star from Texas will be playing two nights at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth this November.
Musician George Strait performs onstage at George Strait's 'The Cowboy Rides Away Tour' final stop at AT&T Stadium at AT&T Stadium on June 7, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Time to dust off those cowboy hats and polish up those boots. The King of Country Music is coming home.

George Strait, the country star from Texas, has announced a special concert event set for later this year at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Two concerts featuring Strait and fellow country singer Tenille Townes are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 13 at 10 a.m. Here's how to purchase tickets: Friday | Saturday

Strait has been keeping his concert appearances to special events since he stopped touring in 2014.

His most recent performance was a grand opening event at the new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, alongside country star Willie Nelson. These concerts were set for April 29 and April 30.

He also played at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in March.

