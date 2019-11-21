GEORGE WEST, Texas — More than 250 kids with special needs over in George West got to participate in an extra special field day Wednesday morning.

"I love seeing the kids have a wonderful time here. That's been the best," volunteer Kinsley Schroeder said.

Wednesday morning was full of smiles as more than 250 special needs students enjoyed a day they look forward to every year.

"That's the first thing they say at the beginning of the year. Are we going to George West," special education teacher Pixie Edwards said.

The fifth annual Extra Special Field Day in George West.

The pre-k to senior students jump in the inflatable obstacle course, dive into a ball pit, and play tons of different games.

"There's not a lot of things.. events or activities for this special population so I think it's really neat for us to all come together. We are actually one big family," special education teacher Viola Salinas said.

"This year, we had the most volunteers and the most people out here," Schroeder said.

Seventeen different schools participated in the event, which initially started five years ago by a local Rhodes Scholar Bella Chapa.

"She was assigned to do a community project, and her focus was on creating something for the community to be involved. The school district," Salinas said.

Choosing to create a field day for students with special needs now, more than 150 student volunteers continue her legacy of spreading joy.

"It kind of inspired me. Seeing these kids as happy as they are It really pays off," volunteer Kate Davis said. "We plan on keeping this event going and hopefully make it stronger and stronger each year and try to make it as perfect as a field day as possible."