George West ISD approves new 4-day school week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The George West Independent School District board met and voted on a modified calendar that would include a four-day-weeks -- giving teachers and students an extra day off.

George West Superintendent Roland Quesada said parents could expect the change to come as soon as August of 2023.

"This is going to provide extra planning time, preparation time, which teachers are so short of right now. Even a few days off to reconnect with their families. If our teachers are happy, our students are going to get a quality education," he said.

George West community member Cosme Arciba said that the school district is no stranger to dealing with salary issues.

"Schools aren't here to make money. We're not a business. It's not like a refinery that can make money, it's not like a store that can make money. We make our money off our ADA and that's it. The state only gives you the amount of money it takes to run the school," he said.

Quesada said they hope the four-day week will show that George West ISD is doing what they can to alleviate some of the pressures educators are under.

"You have challenges with salaries as well and so we have to compete with other districts, and if you can change teachers working conditions, you might be able to recruit and retain effectively," he said.

This isn't the first school to implement the change.

School leaders referenced Santa Rosa ISD who also picked up the four-day schedule, along with districts to our north.

"La Vernia ISD, once you get near the Dallas area, you have about 50 districts that have implemented the four day," he said.

Quesada said that the new schedule classes will start five minutes earlier and end 30 minutes later.

"We've added all those minutes into the calendar, and it gives us a surplus of instructional minutes. We're actually gaining more instructional time," he said.

Some members of the district's community agreed that the new four-day week lends more time in the classroom -- and allows more time with family for everyone involved.

"Now, they get to enjoy practice in the morning on a Friday and enjoy themselves with the family. It takes a lot to do this, but I believe a healthy teacher creates a healthy student," he said.

Some members in attendance Wednesday night were not in favor of the four-day week change. 3NEWS tried to speak with those members, but they declined to comment.

Ultimately it was a four-to-two vote from the school board. The modified schedule will go into effect next school year in August.

