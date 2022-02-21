No classes Monday for George West ISD

GEORGE WEST, Texas — George West ISD is cancelling classes Monday, according to a post to their social media pages.
The cancellation is due to water issues that the district is experiencing, according to the post.
The district said they will release more information as they receive it.
