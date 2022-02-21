No classes Monday for George West ISD

The district posted to Facebook that they are experiencing water issues.

GEORGE WEST, Texas — George West ISD is cancelling classes Monday, according to a post to their social media pages.

The cancellation is due to water issues that the district is experiencing, according to the post.

The district said they will release more information as they receive it.

Due to water issues at school, there will be no classes in GWISD today. Stay tuned. Posted by George West ISD on Monday, February 21, 2022

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.