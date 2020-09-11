George West ISD offering free nasal flu vaccine to students

The district will be distributing the free flu vaccine on Wednesday, November 18.

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas — As we continue to battle COVID-19 we of course also must keep in mind that the flu season is here.

As a precaution George West ISD will be offering a free nasal flu vaccine to students.

The nasal spray will be distributed next Wednesday, on November 18.



Parents will need to sign consent forms for their kids and the forms are available on the district’s website.



The event will be sponsored by the Live Oak County Health Department. If a student misses the free event they can still get the vaccine from the health department.

