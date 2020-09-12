George West ISD to offer rapid COVID-19 tests to symptomatic students

The school hopes to reduce the risk to the school community by "conducting a targeted testing program for symptomatic students," a release from the district said.

GEORGE WEST, Texas — George West ISD announced they will be taking part in a statewide program that offers rapid COVID-19 tests for use in schools.

The school hopes to reduce the risk to the school community by "conducting a targeted testing program for symptomatic students," a release from the district said.

The school also offered the following FAQ's in their announcement.

What COVID-19 tests are used in this program?

This program uses BinaxNOW tests , which provide results in 15 minutes and are administered using a nasal swab in the front area of the nostril. These tests have been shown to be highly accurate, with accuracy rates of 97-98% for symptomatic individuals.

Who will be tested and when?

In GWISD, we will be offering these tests to students experiencing COVID 19 symptoms. These tests are optional.

How will the information from the tests be used?

If a parent has given permission for GWISD to administer the BinaxNOW test for their child, your child’s school will call you to let you know that your student is experiencing symptoms and that they will be administering a BinaxNOW test. The test administrator will also call to share the results after the test has been administered. Additionally, the student’s parent or guardian will receive test results via text within 30 minutes and will also receive a confirmation email within 24 hours.

The results will also be shared with the school/district and with the local health department to allow for public health reporting and contact tracing and to determine the stay-at-home period for individuals who test positive. Additionally, the total number of positive tests per school will also be shared with the Texas Department of State Health Services as is required by law.

What happens next?

Tests are available to all students who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

To participate, parents must complete a Student Permission Form -- COVID Testing.

If your child is experiencing symptoms and you would like for him/ her to be tested, please do NOT send him/her to campus. Instead, you are asked to complete the required form which will be available on the GWISD website. This form will allow you to register your child for the test and make arrangements for you to take your child to the District testing site. The District Test Administrator, Rachael Clayton will be administering the tests.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.