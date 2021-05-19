George West Volunteer Fire Department warns of flooding dangers after bridge is washed away

GEORGE WEST, Texas — The George West Volunteer Fire Department is warning drivers of flooding dangers after a bridge was washed out due to recent heavy rains.
The bridge is at CR 365 just off of FM 799 near George West.
If you have to drive in this weather, remember- turn around, don't drown.
Even if you know a road, if there is water over it, you never know the damage that could be underneath that water.
