Husband of missing Hutto ISD teacher left letter admitting to her killing, investigators say

Julie Marie Hall, 47, was last seen at her residence in Georgetown on Friday morning, Feb. 19.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown police have arrested the husband of a Hutto ISD teacher who has been missing since Feb. 19. An affidavit obtained by KVUE March 2 shows the husband left a letter to his children admitting that he killed her.

Julie Marie Hall, 47, was last seen at her residence in Georgetown on Friday morning, Feb. 19, police said. According to the affidavit, an employee with the school district reached out to authorities on Feb. 22 after Julie Marie Hall did not log into work to teach virtually.

When police responded to the apartment where the Halls live, her husband, Travis Blayne Hall, 48, told officers that she had left to go visit her sister in New Braunfels for the weekend. Her sister told officers she did visit her that weekend.

Officers searched Travis Hall's car and found a wrench with a substance later identified as blood. Travis Hall works as a plumber and said he uses the wrench for work. Travis Hall told officers he was working the weekend of Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, the weekend she went missing. His employer told officers he was not working from Feb. 19 through Feb. 21.

During an interview with detectives, Travis Hall said she left for New Braunfels on Feb. 19. When asked what he did with the rest of the day, the husband "nervously laughed and said he was home and was not working," the affidavit said. He said that on Feb. 20, he went to Houston to do contract work and fix pipes at a residence. Later in the interview, Travis Hall admitted that he went to Houston to have an affair with a woman there.

According to the affidavit, H-E-B surveillance video showed Travis Hall using her debit card almost 23 hours after she was last seen. Detectives said he lied about this detail, saying the debit card was in her purse.

On Feb. 26, officers searched the apartment again and found a letter intended for the missing woman's children. In the letter, Travis Hall said, "I'm sorry! I killed your mother in her sleep." The letter went on to say that, "she would never leave me" and "it was quick she did not suffer anymore."

Bloodstains were also found in the master bedroom.

That same day, Travis Hall was arrested on two counts of tampering with or fabricating evidence in relation to the investigation, Georgetown police said. When asked about the letter, Travis Hall admitted to writing it, but said it was "actually a book he was writing."

He is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $500,000-per-charge bond.

Julie Hall is described as a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and of medium build. Anyone with any information about her case is asked to contact Georgetown police at 512-930-2746.