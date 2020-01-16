ROBSTOWN, Texas — A group of sheriff's deputies from Southern Georgia were out patrolling a highway Wedesney in the Robstown area.

Lowndes County, Georgia Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Goldman is one of six officers from that part of the country who are here to pick up some tips on how to better spot drug and cash loads coming down the highway.

Deputy Goldman rode along with Mike Tamez, who runs the District Attorney's Task Force and is known nationally as one of the best at his job.

"His interview skills as far as roadside interview is amazing he has taught us a few ways to perfect our interview methods," said Sgt. Matt Baker, Lowndes County S.O. in Georgia

3News tagged along as Tamez gave some on the job tips on how to interview drivers who may be trying to sneak cartel drugs or cash down Highway 77.

State Highway 77 is one of the busiest corridors for illegal activity in the entire country.

Tamez told 3News that he wants to have a conversation with drivers. The goal is to get the information he needs to be able to try and find the drugs or cash they may be hidden.

"In this world, the interdiction community we just want to talk to folks you know, and we ask certain questions. At the same time, we have to be cognizant that anything we ask right or anything we do will get scrutinized later on by a Defense Attorney," Tamez said.

Georgia deputies usually work interstate 75, which runs from Florida to Michigan. While the illegal smuggling business isn't as bad as it is in Coastal Bend, they do know what the root cause of nearly all of their crime is connected to.

"Drugs are the root of all evil, you can almost tie every crime to drugs," Baker said.

The Georgia deputies were also riding along with other agencies. Some deputies were with the Kingsville Drug Task Force others riding with Robstown, where this was discovered.

The sheriff's from Georgia will be in the Coastal Bend until the end of the week, and they hope that what they learn here they'll be able to take back to the state of Georgia and get some of those drug dealers off the highways.

