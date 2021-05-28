Get creative: Artist proposals wanted for new downtown Corpus Christi water tower mural

The Downtown Management District is looking for a highly original mural that gives a "strong sense of place, and has a timeless quality."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Downtown Management District (DMD) wants to see local artist proposals for a public art mural project.

The mural will go on the SEA District Water Tower near Whataburger Field, Brewster Street Icehouse and Hurricane Alley.

Local artists, or a group of artists, are invited to respond to the request for proposal to create the mural at the corner of Mesquite St. and Brewster St. in Downtown Corpus Christi.

The goal of the water tower mural project is to beautify and enhance the area frequently visited by residents, locals, and travelers, DMD officials said.

The DMD is looking for a highly original mural that gives a strong sense of place, and has a timeless quality. Artists can find more information regarding the project and instructions to submit proposals online.