CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pandemic is hitting all businesses hard, but the most vulnerable are small businesses. Every day, employers and business owners are having to downsize, cut hours, and struggle to meet their payroll demands. Fortunately, there is help.

A local sales representative for wholesale payments - an online payment processing service - is offering help to folks, who want to apply for a type of federally funded small business loan known as the Payroll Protection Program (PPP). It can offer a huge boost to those who are having trouble keeping their business afloat right now.

"It definitely simplifies the process for a lot of people, I know for most people it's easier to learn from someone than it is to figure it out yourself," sales representative, Milton Navarro said.

To get help contact Milton Navarro at milton.navarro@lcwe.net

