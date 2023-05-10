Lace up for YWCA Corpus Christi's 12th Annual 'Glo & Go Fun Run'

This timed 5K & 2-mile walk will take place at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Saturday, October 14.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get your glow sticks, costumes, and tennis shoes ready for YWCA Corpus Christi's 12th Annual 'Glo & Go Fun Run'.

Organizers are encouraging everyone to be a part of the event. If you’re a casual walker, jogger, serious runner, or leashed pet, they want to see you there!

Nancy Wesson-Dodd, the President & CEO of YWCA Corpus Christi said this is one of three of the largest fundraisers for the organization.

“We have a racial justice forum on Martin Luther King Day, and so fundraisers like the ‘Glo and Go Run’ helps support those type of programs and our availability to do some racial justice training in the community for businesses and civic groups,” Wesson-Dodd said.

Participants are encouraged to arrive at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi by 7:30 p.m. The race begins at 8 p.m., rain or shine. The first 150 registrants will receive a t-shirt and glow stick.

$30 registration fee for adults

$15 for children (17 and under)

Don’t want to run? Register for “Couch Potato” ($30) and receive a shirt!

Amy Quintana is a board member for YWCA Corpus Christi. She is looking forward to seeing a lot of people come out to support the organization.

“Whether you’re a competitive runner, if you’re a walker, you have a stroller, if you want to just come out and enjoy the evening, this is for everybody,” Quintana said.

There will also be awards for the following categories:

First Place Finisher: Male & Female

"Best Costume"

“Most Glowing”

“Leader of the Pack”: Corporate Participation award