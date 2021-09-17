Get vaccinated, receive free tickets to Ice Rays home opener

Those who get vaccinated at the La Palmera location will get free tickets to the Ice Rays game on Sept. 24.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ice Rays are back for the 2021 season after COVID-19 shut down the season last year.

The Corpus Christi -- Nueces County Public Health District is offering an incentive for residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who get vaccinated at the La Palmera Mall location will get tickets to the Corpus Christi Ice Rays home opener game on Friday, September 24 at 7:05 p.m. The complimentary tickets are available while supplies last.

The clinic at La Palmera Mall is open during regular mall hours and is located at the former Charming Charlie Store, 5488 S.P.I.D.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available for children ages 12 and older. Individuals aged 12 through 17 must have verbal or written parental consent to receive a Pfizer vaccination. First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine are available for anyone over the age of 18. The Johnson and Johnson ‘one & done’ vaccine shot is also available for people 18 and older.

Visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and www.nuecesknows.com for more information. You can also find updates on city social media channels Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc.

