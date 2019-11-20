CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sames Ford car dealership and CASA of the Coastal Bend are teaming up this holiday season for a very special toy drive.

This weekend, for the price of an unwrapped gift donation, you can take your furry friend to get a holiday picture with the Grinch! The donated gift will go to a child in the foster care system.

Members of CASA said that donating gifts can help the children enjoy this time of year as they wait for their forever family.

"Children who aren't going to be with their families during what's typically a time for families to be together," said Samantha Stemplinger of CASA.

If you're interested in taking part, you can take your unwrapped gift donation to the Sames Ford car dealership, located at 4721 Ayers. The toy drive will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: