CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The USO South Texas presents "Live on the Lex" dinner and a show, on October 2nd.
This is your chance to support the mission of the USO in providing resources and support for our South Texas military families.
This is a first-of-its-kind event to enjoy a Broadway-league performance of "American Heartland".
Corporate sponsors are still needed! Buy your tickets today!
Location:
USS Lexington Museum on the Bay
2914 N. Shoreline Blvd.
Corpus Christi, TX 78402
Date/Time Information:
Friday, October 5, 2018
Cocktails: 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Dinner: 7:00 pm
Show Starts: 7:30 pm
Contact Information:
USO Office: 361-961-2391 Sarah Banta: 904-234-1757
© 2018 KIII