CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The USO South Texas presents "Live on the Lex" dinner and a show, on October 2nd.

This is your chance to support the mission of the USO in providing resources and support for our South Texas military families.

This is a first-of-its-kind event to enjoy a Broadway-league performance of "American Heartland".

Corporate sponsors are still needed! Buy your tickets today!

Location:

USS Lexington Museum on the Bay

2914 N. Shoreline Blvd.

Corpus Christi, TX 78402

Date/Time Information:

Friday, October 5, 2018

Cocktails: 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Dinner: 7:00 pm

Show Starts: 7:30 pm

Contact Information:

USO Office: 361-961-2391 Sarah Banta: 904-234-1757

