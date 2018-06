Purchase your tickets now for The Purple Door's Annual Great Expectation Luncheon.

This year's Guest Speaker is Dr. Jackson Katz, a renowned expert in the field of gender violence and equality.

The mission of The Purple Door is to empower the community and those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault to transition to a safe and healthy environment.

For tickets, visit their website, http://purpledoortx.org.

