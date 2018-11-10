Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Metro Ministries has been helping the poor and homeless here in Corpus Christi since 1982.

You can help them continue their mission by purchasing a ticket at this year's 27th annual Poor Man's Supper.

Those who attend can expect a stew and bread bowl dinner and will hear from special guest speaker, Laura Schroff.

The event will be held at the Omni Hotel on November 15th at 7 p.m.

Visit their website or Facebook page for more information.

Call 361-887-0151 ext. 222 for tickets.

