Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Metro Ministries has been helping the poor and homeless here in Corpus Christi since 1982.
You can help them continue their mission by purchasing a ticket at this year's 27th annual Poor Man's Supper.
Those who attend can expect a stew and bread bowl dinner and will hear from special guest speaker, Laura Schroff.
The event will be held at the Omni Hotel on November 15th at 7 p.m.
Visit their website or Facebook page for more information.
Call 361-887-0151 ext. 222 for tickets.
