CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crowds gathered Tuesday at Lamar Park for their annual Lighting of the Park event to help get into the holiday spirit by decorating all of the buildings.

It's actually the 33rd year that they are lighting up the park, and there is also a raffle going on. Tickets benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

3News Reporter Madeleine Dart went Live from the event with a look at this year's festivities.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: